Project Manager

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance, or a related field (BCom preferred).

Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, preferably within the Finance & Insurance industry.

Proven track record of successfully managing and delivering complex projects on time and within budget.

Develop and manage project plans, timelines, budgets, and resources.

Identify and mitigate project risks and issues proactively.

Manage project scope, ensuring it aligns with project objectives and stakeholders’ expectations.

Lead and collaborate with cross-functional teams, including internal and external stakeholders.

Monitor project progress, track key metrics, and provide real-time updates.

Communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels, ensuring clear and concise communication.

Manage project documentation and ensure adherence to all relevant policies and procedures.

Identify and implement process improvements to enhance project efficiency and effectiveness.

Conduct project post-mortems and identify lessons learned for future projects.

Desired Skills:

Project plan

Managing Project Budgets

Project Delivery

Project portfolio

Project Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

