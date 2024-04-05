Python Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

An exciting opportunity has become available within the IT industry, for an Intermediate Python Developer. The position is Remote Based.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing, testing, and implementing automation solutions using Python and RPA tools. The candidate should have experience in developing end-to-end RPA solutions, be proficient in Python programming, and have a strong understanding of software development principles.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field

At least 3 years of experience in RPA development using Python

Experience in developing end-to-end RPA solutions

Proficiency in Python programming and related libraries such as pandas, numpy, and matplotlib

Understanding of software development principles, including version control, testing, and deployment

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and collaboration skills

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop and maintain RPA solutions using Python and RPA tools

Analyze business processes and design automated workflows

Collaborate with other developers and stakeholders to identify automation opportunities

Design, develop, test, and deploy automation solutions

Conduct code reviews and perform maintenance activities

Troubleshoot issues and provide support to end-users

Document the development process and maintain technical documentation

Stay up-to-date with the latest RPA and Python technologies

Desired Skills:

python

RPA

software development

pandas

matplotlib

Python Development

NumPy

Python Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

