Python Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

An exciting opportunity has become available within the IT industry, for an Intermediate Python Developer. The position is Remote Based.
The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing, testing, and implementing automation solutions using Python and RPA tools. The candidate should have experience in developing end-to-end RPA solutions, be proficient in Python programming, and have a strong understanding of software development principles.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field
- At least 3 years of experience in RPA development using Python
- Experience in developing end-to-end RPA solutions
- Proficiency in Python programming and related libraries such as pandas, numpy, and matplotlib
- Understanding of software development principles, including version control, testing, and deployment
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Develop and maintain RPA solutions using Python and RPA tools
- Analyze business processes and design automated workflows
- Collaborate with other developers and stakeholders to identify automation opportunities
- Design, develop, test, and deploy automation solutions
- Conduct code reviews and perform maintenance activities
- Troubleshoot issues and provide support to end-users
- Document the development process and maintain technical documentation
- Stay up-to-date with the latest RPA and Python technologies
Desired Skills:
- python
- RPA
- software development
- pandas
- matplotlib
- Python Development
- NumPy
- Python Software Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree