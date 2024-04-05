SAP BW Senior Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Calling all data wizards! We’re in need of an SAP BW Senior Consultant with the power to turn our data into gold. If you can juggle datasets like a circus performer and make SAP BW your playground, apply now and let’s make our data dazzle!
Requirements:
- Has end-to-end experience: can independently investigate issues from Data Source/Extractor to BI Report level problem solving skills,
- Has end-to-end Development experience: can build extractors, model within SAP BW, and develop Reporting solutions, including troubleshooting development issues,
- Experience in SAP BW 7.x, SAP BWonHANA/SAP BW4HANA (or Both),
- In-depth ABAP within SAP BW experience(required),
- In-depth knowledge and understanding of SAP BI Tools such as: Web Intelligence, Analysis for Office, Query Designer, SAC,
- Experience in drafting and presenting to clients.
- Consulting skills
Hit apply today and we will be in touch!
Desired Skills:
- SAP BW
- Integrated planning
- ABAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years