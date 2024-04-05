Senior Business Analyst (Payment Integration) (CH1000) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client a leading payment aggregator and provider of secure payment solutions is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join their growing team.

The ideal candidate is a dynamic self-starter with the ability to communicate across all levels and functions of the business. The main purpose of the role is to identify and engage stakeholders, gather and document business requirements.

The Company offers innovative and customer-focused payment solutions for both banked and unbanked individuals. The team specialises in convenient and secure payment solutions for retailers, digital solutions, banking institutions, wallets, and informal vendors across Southern Africa.

Responsibilities will include:

Drive engagement with all relevant parties in the business, facilitating and coordinating sessions/workshops to gather requirements.

Take ownership of detailed documentation and act as the custodian of artifacts.

Manage end-to-end process to include stakeholder review and obtain sigh-off.

Provide ongoing feedback to stakeholders, utilising various communication platforms.

Translate business requirements into requirements and plans for software developers

Gather and document operational procedures, process flows and reporting requirements

Maintain and manage changes to requirements during a project phase

Work closely within PMO to support priority projects and manage backlog grooming

Review BA Process and Tools and make changes for efficiency improvements

Support UAT and testing requirements

Ongoing monitoring and re-calibration of deployed solutions

Required skills and experience

Relevant qualification

5 -8 years’ business analysis experience in the payments / financial industry

Full understanding of the Microsoft suite, [URL Removed] Jira, Confluence and Visio

Understanding of the end-to-end payments environment (retailers, digital, banking, card schemes, EFT, settlement, acquiring, etc.) would be highly beneficial

Self-starter that is able to work individually as well as in teams

Ability to engage with all levels of stakeholders to include senior management and software developers

Driver’s license

Fluent in English and ideally Afrikaans

General:

