Senior Front End Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Role

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Skills and Experience

At least 5 – 6 years as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working with the following technologies:

js, React Native with main focus on [URL Removed]

TypeScript

C#

JavaScript

Experience with SQL Server beneficial

Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components

Azure exposure beneficial

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

.NET Core will be advantageous

Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.

(IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

What the job will entail day to day

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Desired Skills:

Next.js

React Native

TypeScript

C#

Javascript

SQL Server

IOS

Android

Azure

DevOps

CI/CD Pipelines

.NET Core

Resstful

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services

Learn more/Apply for this position