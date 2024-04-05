Senior Software Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is always on the lookout for ways to make sub-metering prepaid services better for everyone involved, from installers to property managers, owners, and tenants. Right now, they need a top-notch Senior Software Developer to craft software that ticks all the boxes for their stakeholders. Your job includes not just creating the software, but also testing it, fixing any bugs, and making sure the system stays in top shape. It’s all about making sure everyone has smooth and reliable access to the tools they need to get things done.

DUTIES:

Write clean, maintainable code adhering to company standards.

Participate in code reviews and incorporate feedback.

Continually update and refactor existing code.

Write comprehensive unit and integration tests for the codebase.

Regularly review and update tests to ensure they remain relevant with evolving code.

Engage in system and acceptance testing phases, ensuring smooth deployment and releases.

Write comprehensive code comments.

Create detailed user manuals or API documentation.

Update documentation regularly based on feature changes.

Draft and maintain technical design documents for new features or system architectures.

Understand project requirements and translate them into technical tasks.

Develop features and fixes within estimated timeframes.

Regularly communicate progress to collaborators & Software Development Manager.

Collaborate with team members on shared tasks.

Actively participate in code reviews, providing constructive feedback and learning from peers.

Engage productively in team meetings and brainstorming sessions.

Engage in pair programming where necessary.

Address incoming queries or issues from users.

Ensure that all issues are resolved timeously.

Collaborate with the support team to rectify user-reported bugs.

Create post-mortem reports for critical issues.

Prioritize and manage tasks to meet project deadlines.

Identify personal skill development areas

Set and adhere to personal deadlines and communicate proactively about potential delays.

Setting personal goals and action plan.

Allocate dedicated time for self-study, attending workshops, webinars, or conferences.

REQUIREMENTS:

Diploma or a relevant qualification in Software Development or IT

Software development experience of at least 5 years

Full-stack development experience

Knowledge of Software Development Life Cycle

Skills:

Python, TypeScript, Dart and Golang programming.

Web Development principles (REST)

Git versioning control system

SQL

Time management

Planning and organisation skills

Problem-solving skills

Ability to prioritise

Ability to work under pressure

Analytical skills

Systematic skills

Project management skills

Can work independently and in a team

ATTRIBUTES:

Enthusiastic

Team player

Goal-orientated

Results-driven

Integrity

Well-organised and structured

Analytical nature

Logical thinker

Self-motivated

Accurate

Punctual

Excellent time-management skills

Good communication skills

