Solutions Architect

A market-leading South African ISP is looking for a Solution Architect to join their team.

Purpose:

The DevOps engineer is responsible for actioning, leading and coordinating the activities of different teams to create and maintain our platform, shorten the software development cycle, increase the frequency of deployments, and allow for more dependable releases with synchronized environments.

The DevOps engineer will work with various development teams to continually promote improvement in quality standards, procedures, integration, policies, best practices, CI/CD, test automation and monitoring.

The DevOps engineer will oversee the DevOps process end to end, including backups, managing access, defining, and tracking DevOps KPI’s.

Gain ownership and control over deployments and deployments.

Key Responsibilities:

Contribute to the adoption of patterns and standards, building our library of repeatable solutions.

Participate in project governance processes that support the review and sign off design documents.

Working with your Product Family to identify and mitigate risks and issues, escalating as appropriate.

Working closely with Third Party product vendors.

Active participation in the architecture community, collaborating and building knowledge and expertise.

Focus on end-to-end architecture for the overall solution provide the leadership for solution, integration, and data architecture.

Responsible for Architecture deliverables, ensure understanding of Solution across all Epics and Tracks.

Create and maintain end-to-end architecture artifacts including but not limited to reference and solution architecture documents, interface design document, process design document, sequence diagrams, data flow diagrams and data models across the ecosystem.

Review business requirements and collaborate with development and configuration teams to identify system impacts and estimates.

Conduct and represent in Joint Application Design sessions as necessary during the design and integration phases.

Lead the building of possible proof of concepts where it may be required.

Provide through leadership on the implementation of requirements and solutions within the company and the broader Maziv Group of companies.

Work closely with implementation and operations teams to ensure the correct implementation of solutions of the company.

Work close with other architecture team members towards the building of solutions.

Qualifications / Experience:

5+ years Architecture experience. Preferably in a telecoms environment.

Experience in the building and architecting of solutions on the Salesforce platform.

Experience in the building and architecting of solutions on modern cloud-based platforms – preferably AWS and Azure.

Experience in the design and deployment of high-volume real-time solutions.

Experience leading technical design discussions with senior business and technical stakeholders.

Knowledge of leading-edge technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Architectures, etc.

Suitable tertiary qualification.

Salesforce certifications.

Azure / AWS Cloud architect certifications.

TOGAF certifications (preferred).

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Solution Architect

DevOps Engineer

Salesforce

CI/CD

Learn more/Apply for this position