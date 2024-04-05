Systems Analyst (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

UNDERSTAND and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement of Applications as the next Systems Analyst sought by a reputable Retail Group. You will design system enhancements, resolve user queries while providing operational support to the business area. The ideal candidate will require a 3-year IT Diploma or equivalent tertiary qualification, have 5 years Oracle programming experience, 3 years UNIX, Retail knowledge and experience with Oracle Applications, Blue Yonder Applications, and ECS Applications. You must also have exposure to Cloud solutions and have proficiency with Azure, AWS and GCP skills.

DUTIES:

Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements –

Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications.

Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements.

Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes.

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs –

Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design.

Design system enhancements.

Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.

Design interfaces with other systems.

Provide input to deployment plans based on designs.

Testing of proposed solutions –

Develop system test plans for System and Integration Testing.

Perform Systems Testing and Integration Testing, and feedback results.

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment –

Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures.

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects.

Ensure SME input during the implementation process.

Support current solutions –

Resolve user queries.

Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment.

Provide input to programming support teams.

Provide functional leadership and guidance.

Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business –

Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders.

Provide system input to design of user training material.

Provide operational support to the business area.

Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members.

Create and maintain documentation –

Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation.

Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3 -Year IT Diploma OR Equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years Oracle programming experience.

3 Years UNIX experience.

3 Years of Retail knowledge.

3 Years experience in Oracle Applications, Blue Yonder Applications, and ECS Applications.

Exposure to Cloud solutions.

Oracle, Azure, AWS, and GCP skill/knowledge.

SDLC and Agile Methodology experience.

Project Management methodology.

General understanding of internet technologies.

Experience in relational database design.

Understanding of database and a database language.

Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives.

Desired Skills:

Systems

Analyst

CPT

