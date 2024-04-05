Tier 2 Desktop Support

We are currently seeking a skilled Tier 2 Desktop Support professional to join our IT support team on a 12-month contract basis. As a Tier 2 Desktop Support, you will play a critical role in providing technical assistance and support to end-users, ensuring the smooth operation of desktop systems and applications. If you have a strong background in desktop support, excellent troubleshooting skills, and enjoy working in a dynamic IT environment, we encourage you to apply.

Your Expertise:

Access Point and Barcode Scanner skills.

Minimum of 2 years of experience in a Desktop support role.

Experience with installation and configuration of Hardware and Software.

Knowledge of Windows Operating Systems and Microsoft Office Suite.

Experience with Remote Support tools.

Qualifications Required:

Matric Certificate

CompTIA A+ and N+ certification.

MCSE/ MCSA

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Duration: Fixed Term 12 months contract

Work Model (Onsite/Hybrid): Traveling Hybrid

Location: East London

Own Car/ Travelling: A driver’s License is required will use a pool car.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position