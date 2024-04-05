Virtual bookclub targets SA youth

The Fundza Literacy Trust has partnered with Zibuza.net and the Department of Arts, Culture and Sport to launch what it believes to be South Africa’s first, cost-free virtual book club, tailored specifically for South African youth.

The virtual space aims to fostering a love for reading and writing across geographical boundaries, bringing together young people, teachers, and parents in a vibrant community of book enthusiasts.

The initiative began through the Fundza Literacy Trust’s zero-rated mobisite, which successfully provides reading and writing resources to millions of young people in our country. With over 4,1-million site visitors in 2023, Fundza’s platform has become South Africa’s most popular fee-free digital reading and writing platform for young people looking to improve their literacy and critical thinking skills.

“The funding provided by the government has been instrumental in actualising our vision to build bridges using safe virtual spaces, allowing this initiative to transcend the confines of the Western Cape and embrace a global audience,” says Lea-Anne Moses, executive director at Fundza. “A special focus has been placed on multilingualism and multimodal literacy, with the project incorporating audio recordings to cater to diverse linguistic and learning preferences, truly embodying the essence of inclusivity.

“In this digital age, literacy is increasingly multimodal, encompassing not just the written word but also audio and visual elements. By introducing audiobooks like ‘Taxi to Hell,’ we’re embracing this reality, making reading accessible to all, regardless of their preferred learning mode,” adds Moses. “And, with the launch of the virtual bookclub, we want to reaffirm our belief in the power of technology to bridge gaps in literacy and education.”

The collaboration with educational platform zibuza.net demonstrates how partnerships can extend the reach and impact of educational initiatives.

“The Virtual Book Club is a manifestation of our commitment to collaboration over competition in the digital realm. Through this initiative, we are reaching out to young people and teachers and parents, making it a comprehensive community effort,” comments Malcolm Mooi, CEO of Zibuza.

Lorato Trok, an author and trustee of Fundza, will lead the monthly book club sessions live on Zibuza. She comments: “This book club is not just about reading; it’s about connecting, sharing, and learning from one another. I am excited to guide our readers through this journey of discovery.”

All materials and books discussed in the club will be available free of charge on fundza.mobi. The Zibuza platform will host these live sessions, offering a dynamic and interactive forum for participants to share their thoughts, insights, and perspectives on the books.