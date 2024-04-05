Websphere Server Application Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Do you want to work with one of the largest Tech Giants in the world? Our clients are on the hunt for a seasoned Websphere Server Application Engineer for a fantastic hybrid role based in Sandton.

Requirements:

IBM WebSphere Application Server (WAS)

Installing, configuring, and maintaining IBM WebSphere Application Server environments.

Developing and deploying applications on WebSphere.

Troubleshooting and resolving issues related to WebSphere applications.

Additionally, the candidate should be familiar with the following products and tasks:

Duties:

Delivering workshops (business and architectural)

Conducting product administration activities.

Aiding with use case workshops and use case development.

Participating in product roadmap discussions.

Conducting operations assessments.

Performing skills assessment and developing education roadmaps.

Conducting health check assessments.

Assisting with performance tuning assessments.

Conducting capacity planning assessments.

Evaluating software upgrade needs.

Performing data, metadata, technology, and workload migration assessments.

Desired Skills:

websphere

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

