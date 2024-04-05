Websphere Server Application Engineer

Apr 5, 2024

Do you want to work with one of the largest Tech Giants in the world? Our clients are on the hunt for a seasoned Websphere Server Application Engineer for a fantastic hybrid role based in Sandton.

Requirements:

  • IBM WebSphere Application Server (WAS)
  • Installing, configuring, and maintaining IBM WebSphere Application Server environments.
  • Developing and deploying applications on WebSphere.
  • Troubleshooting and resolving issues related to WebSphere applications.
  • Additionally, the candidate should be familiar with the following products and tasks:

Duties:

  • Delivering workshops (business and architectural)
  • Conducting product administration activities.
  • Aiding with use case workshops and use case development.
  • Participating in product roadmap discussions.
  • Conducting operations assessments.
  • Performing skills assessment and developing education roadmaps.
  • Conducting health check assessments.
  • Assisting with performance tuning assessments.
  • Conducting capacity planning assessments.
  • Evaluating software upgrade needs.
  • Performing data, metadata, technology, and workload migration assessments.

Interested? Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

  • websphere

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position