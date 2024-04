Application Developer at Accenture

To design, program and test programs new or modifications to existing applications within the BAS client server Architecture To provide production support for a specific application or group of applications To ensure data integrity and fix data integrity through data fixes, On line account headers and account header batch runs.

Qualifications

Appropriate and recognised formal IT training Minimum 2 year relevant experience Current or ex government employees not considered Must be ZA resident

