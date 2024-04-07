Data Engineer / BI Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Exciting Opportunity for an Intermediate BI Developer

Ready to embark on a data-driven journey that powers a global shipping empire? Our client is seeking an Intermediate BI Developer with expertise in Data Warehousing and the Kimball Methodology, coupled with Azure proficiency, to revolutionize their information infrastructure. If you’re passionate about transforming raw data into actionable insights using cutting-edge techniques, this is your chance to thrive in the fast-paced world of logistics.

Join us and unleash your potential as you steer your career towards new horizons.

For inquiries, contact Nicole at [Phone Number Removed]; or [Email Address Removed].

Minimum Requirement:

Solid understanding of data warehousing concepts and the Kimball methodology.

ETL processes, and BI best practices.

Azure technologies (Data Factory, Data Fabric, Data Lake)

Experience with designing and implementing scalable and reliable data solutions in Azure.

Proficient in Microsoft SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS)

Must be willing to work in the office (2 days per month remotely).

Microsoft Power BI experience in developing BI Solutions and reports would be of benefit.

In addition:

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Effective communication and collaboration skills.

Responsibilities

Utilize Azure Data Factory and other Azure services to build scalable and reliable data pipelines.

Work with Azure Fabric to manage and deploy applications in the Azure cloud environment.

Design, develop, and maintain end-to-end BI solutions using Microsoft SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, and Power BI.

Implement and optimize ETL processes leveraging SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).

Design and develop data models, cubes, and reports using Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) and Power BI.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and understand business requirements.

Implement and optimize SQL queries and stored procedures for performance.

Utilize TimeXTender to assist with BI Solutions.

Desired Skills:

azure

bi analysst

Power BI

BI Developer

Data Engineer

analyst

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Pension Fund

