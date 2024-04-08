Agile Master (Advanced) 2589 TT

Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level.

Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level.

Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership.

Guides the team on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices.

Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes.

Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making and conflict resolution.

Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects.

Assists with internal and external communication and improving transparency. Demonstrates the status / performance of the team as key element.

Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management.

Assists with project- and team coordination tasks when required.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

IT Degree and or Agile Master Certified 6+ years of Project Management experience or equivalent qualifications.

Scrum Master Qualification.

Essential Skills Requirements:

Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies.

Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency.

Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g., numerous Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc).

KPI monitoring and ITSM reporting / feedback.

Ability to manage a technical / operational team using agile methodologies.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Excellent knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g., SAFe, Nexus, LeSS).

Knowledge of Agile Working Model and ITPM (Advantageous).

Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket).

Understanding the IT Travel Management system.

Desired Skills:

agile methodologies

KPI monitoring

ITSM reporting / feedback

Learn more/Apply for this position