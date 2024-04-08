Agile Master (Senior) 0022 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Accountability: Have sufficient practical experience as Scrum / Agile Master in a variety of teams in order to coach Agile Feature Teams, Agile Masters and Product Owners with maturity and insight; Servant-leaders and professional to interact at all levels of the organisation; Initiating and facilitating CoP’s.

Complexity: Drives the Agile transformation actively and across teams within the ZA Hub; Supports multiple products of moderate to high complexity and variable maturity levels; Coaches multiple Product Owners, Agile Masters and Feature Teams, often implementing the Agile methodology for the first time at a scaled level, thus driving organisational change while coaching.

Communication: Agile Coaches are servant-leaders and must be professional to interact effectively at all levels of the organisation; Provides regular, high-quality feedback and guidance to Management and teams; Escalation of observed shortcomings and areas of improvement; Provides regular feedback and guidance to management and teams; Advises and coaches both Management and teams in the transition towards an effective Agile organisation through clear objectives and KPIs. Collaborate effectively with other subject matter experts such as IT-Security and Operations Specialists to fulfil holistic coaching objectives.

Main Tasks:

Educate:

Educate teams at all levels on fundamental Agile principles, providing them with the correct mindset, knowledge, skills and tools for implementing the AWM effectively and efficiently in their own work space.

Provide formal training and facilitate workshops on the theory and practical application of general Agile principles and the AWM.

Promote awareness and ensure compliance to all aspects of ISO 9001:2015 embedded into the AWM.

Collaborate effectively with other subject matter experts such as IT-Security and Operations Specialists.

Mentor

Assess Agile Feature Teams against key KPIs with insight and maturity, define measures for improvement and fulfil measures effectively and efficiently.

Identify obstacles in the context of Agile transformation and eliminate them.

Guide teams into the Agile methodology general principles and the AWM, providing employees with feedback and means of improvement, catalysing organisational growth and answering questions.

Provide hands-on coaching at all levels, collaborating with people across widely varying levels of seniority, Agile maturity and roles.

Uses techniques that increase collaboration, predictability, productivity, transparency and promote a culture of quality, experimentation and innovation.

Actively coach and mentor teams into all aspects of Quality Assurance within the larger context of the client’s Group IT (AWM IT-Processes, Internal Control Systems, IT-Security, Compliance on Work Instructions and Guiding Principles) under the guidance of the ZA Quality Management Specialist (QMS).

Provide regular feedback and guidance to management and teams regarding progress and next steps.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

IT / Engineering / Business Degree plus at least one of the following Agile certifications:

Professional Scrum Master I™ (scrum.org)

Scale Professional Scrum™ (scrum.org)

Leading SAFe® Agilist (scaledagile.com)

ICAgile Certified Professional – Coaching (ICP-C) (agilecoachinginstitute.com)

Certified SAFe® advanced Scrum Master (scaledagile.com)

Advanced Certified ScrumMaster® (scrumailliance.org)

Minimum experience:

Min. 3 years as Scrum Master / Agile Coach in an IT / SDLC context.

Min. 2 years JIRA & Confluence at advanced proficiency level.

Advantageous:

Certification / Diploma in Quality Assurance within an IT / SDLC context.

Essential Skills Requirements:

Skills and experience in all facets of Agile coaching (setup, roles, ceremonies, artefacts, estimations, etc.).

Methodical skills and experience in coaching teams in Agile adoption as Agile Coach or as a Scrum / Agile Master.

Experience in IT environments (entire SDLC) done in Agile methodology.

Advanced experience and knowledge of all MS Office Tools, JIRA & Confluence (setting up Confluence spaces, JIRA SCRUM / Kanban boards, reporting, etc.)

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Experience in Agile Working Model (AWM).

Background in SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle) is highly beneficial.

Soft skills:

Passion for and the enjoyment of mentoring / training / developing people.

Customer focus with high emotional intelligence to adapt easily to the requirements of a variety of teams / markets seamlessly, building strong relationships and ensuring a healthy flow of information between key stakeholders – taking pride in the success of teams being coached.

Excellent organisational and multi-tasking skills with attention to detail are critical.

Assertiveness about adherence to formal Agile framework (AWM) and enthusiastic about Agile practices and their benefits to drive Agile transformation with confidence and energy.

Stress tolerant and punctual, submitting deliverables on time.

Change management – have insight in what is required to move teams and individuals forward along the Agile transformation journey.

Excellent teamwork and leadership skills.

Initiative to solve issues and improve processes in a pro-active, practical manner.

Flexibility and willingness to take up different tasks.

Willing and able to travel up to 2 weeks at a time (international).

Excellent English language & communication skills (verbal and written).

Excellent presentation & reporting skills.

Desired Skills:

Agile coaching

Agile adoption

SDLC

