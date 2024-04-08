Azure Data Engineer

Are you a skilled Azure Data Engineer with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Azure Data Engineer to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

Qualifications

University degree in Computer Science, Data Engineering or a comparable field of study with a focus on data intensive applications.

Experience in architecting and implementing scalable data pipelines in cloud environments, preferably Azure.

Essential Skills

Programming skills in data related programming languages and frameworks, such as Python, Spark, SQL, Kusto.

Experience with Azure Data Solutions (e. g. Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Explorer, Azure Databricks)

Profound technical understanding for Data Engineering and Data Warehouse Design.

If you fit the above criteria, do not waste time; apply now!!

Desired Skills:

azure

data engineer

Python

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position