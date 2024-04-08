Azure Data Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Are you a skilled Azure Data Engineer with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Azure Data Engineer to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.
Qualifications
- University degree in Computer Science, Data Engineering or a comparable field of study with a focus on data intensive applications.
- Experience in architecting and implementing scalable data pipelines in cloud environments, preferably Azure.
Essential Skills
- Programming skills in data related programming languages and frameworks, such as Python, Spark, SQL, Kusto.
- Experience with Azure Data Solutions (e. g. Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Explorer, Azure Databricks)
- Profound technical understanding for Data Engineering and Data Warehouse Design.
If you fit the above criteria, do not waste time; apply now!!
Desired Skills:
- azure
- data engineer
- Python
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years