Azure Data Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Apr 8, 2024

Are you a skilled Azure Data Engineer with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Azure Data Engineer to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

Qualifications

  • University degree in Computer Science, Data Engineering or a comparable field of study with a focus on data intensive applications.
  • Experience in architecting and implementing scalable data pipelines in cloud environments, preferably Azure.

Essential Skills

  • Programming skills in data related programming languages and frameworks, such as Python, Spark, SQL, Kusto.
  • Experience with Azure Data Solutions (e. g. Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Explorer, Azure Databricks)
  • Profound technical understanding for Data Engineering and Data Warehouse Design.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

