Business Intelligence Analyst at DAV – Gauteng Midrand

The role is responsible for analysing and interpreting data related to the organization’s performance in order to inform strategic decision-making. The incumbent will work collaboratively with the Sales Director and other business stakeholders to ensure that there are effective sales reports as and when required.

Education:

Matric

Bachelor’s degree in business, Finance, or a related field.

Skills & Experience:

Strong proficiency in BI tools such as Power BI, or similar platforms.

Advanced Excel and PowerPoint skills.

Experience in preparing and analysing sales force data (CRM), evaluating performance against targets.

Solid understanding of financial systems and reporting processes.

Ability to communicate complex data insights in a clear and concise manner.

Detail-oriented with a strong analytical mindset.

Collaborative team player with good interpersonal skills.

Familiarity with relevant databases and data extraction techniques.

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

Power BI

CRM

Sales

Business Objects

