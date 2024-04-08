Business Intelligence Analyst at DAV

The role is responsible for analysing and interpreting data related to the organization’s performance in order to inform strategic decision-making. The incumbent will work collaboratively with the Sales Director and other business stakeholders to ensure that there are effective sales reports as and when required.
Education:
- Matric
- Bachelor’s degree in business, Finance, or a related field.
Skills & Experience:
- Strong proficiency in BI tools such as Power BI, or similar platforms.
- Advanced Excel and PowerPoint skills.
- Experience in preparing and analysing sales force data (CRM), evaluating performance against targets.
- Solid understanding of financial systems and reporting processes.
- Ability to communicate complex data insights in a clear and concise manner.
- Detail-oriented with a strong analytical mindset.
- Collaborative team player with good interpersonal skills.
- Familiarity with relevant databases and data extraction techniques.
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence
- Power BI
- CRM
- Sales
- Business Objects