Business Intelligence Analyst at DAV

Apr 8, 2024

The role is responsible for analysing and interpreting data related to the organization’s performance in order to inform strategic decision-making. The incumbent will work collaboratively with the Sales Director and other business stakeholders to ensure that there are effective sales reports as and when required.

Education:

  • Matric
  • Bachelor’s degree in business, Finance, or a related field.

Skills & Experience:

  • Strong proficiency in BI tools such as Power BI, or similar platforms.
  • Advanced Excel and PowerPoint skills.
  • Experience in preparing and analysing sales force data (CRM), evaluating performance against targets.
  • Solid understanding of financial systems and reporting processes.
  • Ability to communicate complex data insights in a clear and concise manner.
  • Detail-oriented with a strong analytical mindset.
  • Collaborative team player with good interpersonal skills.
  • Familiarity with relevant databases and data extraction techniques.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Intelligence
  • Power BI
  • CRM
  • Sales
  • Business Objects

