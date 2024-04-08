C#. Net Developer – Western Cape Paarl

Our client in the Engineering Industry, based in the Western Cape, has commissioned Headhunters to assist them in recruiting an experienced C# .Net Developer to their team based in their Paarl offices.

An exciting career opportunity awaits you!

Requirements:

Must have 4 + years of experience in building commercial business applications using Microsoft technologies ( .Net, C# and MS-SQL )

in building commercial business applications using Microsoft technologies ( ) Have strong knowledge of C# and experience in writing, profiling and optimization of complex queries.

and of complex queries. Must have experience in teamwork with version control systems (preferably Git).

with Passionate about writing things that are “elegant and efficient” – things that are robust, scalable, and that perform well.

Your personal software practices ensure you deliver high quality even under pressure.

You have had exposure to complex business solutions (ideally ERP, Financial, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, CRM, or other business management software).

or other business management software). You have a willingness to work directly with users to investigate, gather product feedback, and solve problems.

You enjoy collaborating with, learning from, and teaching others (including across disciplines) so we all become better.

Requirements, but not limited to:

Participate in the design and development of business applications and customizations.

Develop of the data access layers, business objects, and presentation layers.

Research and prototyping ERP modules using new technologies.

Support for existing code, code optimization and refactoring.

Analyze the code, search for and correct errors in the existing functionality.

Working with development partners on architecture and code reviews.

Provide guidance and support to users and/ or fellow developers.

Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

CRM

ERP

Git

Software Developer

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position