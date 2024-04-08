Cloud Solution Architect

Join Africa’s leading banking institution at the forefront of digital transformation as a Cloud Solution Architect. Based in the vibrant business district of Sandton, this role offers the perfect blend of innovation and tradition, with a hybrid working model that empowers you to thrive both in-office and remotely. As a Cloud Solution Architect, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the bank’s technological landscape, leveraging cutting-edge cloud technologies to drive efficiency, scalability, and security across its operations. If you are passionate about revolutionizing the banking sector through cloud-based solutions and possess a deep understanding of cloud architecture principles, this is an unparalleled opportunity to make a lasting impact on Africa’s financial ecosystem.

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Solid knowledge of multi-vendor service integrations and cross-functional software, OS’s and infrastructure designs

Excellent communication skills both verbal and written

Knowledgeable on how specific infrastructures and application software are deployed in line with relevant methodologies and frameworks

Ability to develop and leverage their knowledge of reference architectures

Ability to maintain knowledge of trends and development in technology domains

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:Qualification in Information Technology or Information Systems- Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies (e.g. TOGAF, Zachman, SOA, ITIL, COBIT, etc.)- SAFe Scaled Agile certification advantageous- AWS, Azure

Desired Skills:

togaf

zachman

aws

azure

safe

itil

