Join Africa’s leading banking institution at the forefront of digital transformation as a Cloud Solution Architect. Based in the vibrant business district of Sandton, this role offers the perfect blend of innovation and tradition, with a hybrid working model that empowers you to thrive both in-office and remotely. As a Cloud Solution Architect, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the bank’s technological landscape, leveraging cutting-edge cloud technologies to drive efficiency, scalability, and security across its operations. If you are passionate about revolutionizing the banking sector through cloud-based solutions and possess a deep understanding of cloud architecture principles, this is an unparalleled opportunity to make a lasting impact on Africa’s financial ecosystem.
Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:
- Solid knowledge of multi-vendor service integrations and cross-functional software, OS’s and infrastructure designs
- Excellent communication skills both verbal and written
- Knowledgeable on how specific infrastructures and application software are deployed in line with relevant methodologies and frameworks
- Ability to develop and leverage their knowledge of reference architectures
- Ability to maintain knowledge of trends and development in technology domains
Academic Qualifications and Certifications:Qualification in Information Technology or Information Systems- Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies (e.g. TOGAF, Zachman, SOA, ITIL, COBIT, etc.)- SAFe Scaled Agile certification advantageous- AWS, Azure
