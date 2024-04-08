Cloud Solution Architect – Contract

Develop and regularly maintain a future-state Domain and /or ICT vision in line with the organisation’s Business and IT Strategies – as well as the roadmap for transforming between current and future Domain vision and or ICT vision

Govern the development and ongoing review and update of the organisation’s Domain Principles

Govern the Architecture Review Board and the regular meeting of this board to ensure Solution Architecture alignment with ICT Principles, ICT Standards and Future State Vision

Job Responsibilities:

Develop and regularly maintain a future-state Domain and /or ICT vision in line with the organisation’s Business and IT Strategies – as well as the roadmap for transforming between current and future Domain vision and or ICT vision.

Govern the development and ongoing review and update of the organisation’s Domain Principles.

Govern the Architecture Review Board and the regular meeting of this board to ensure Solution Architecture alignment with ICT Principles, ICT Standards and Future State Vision.

Participate in the Architecture Review Board to ensure Solution Architecture alignment with Domain Principles, Standards and Future State Vision.

Governance of Innovation Ideation and the promotion of innovation ideas to Proof of Concept and Pilot Projects.

Work with operational teams to determine opportunities for improvement and define business requirements.

Ensure continuous alignment between architectural delivery and the operational implementation and integrity of IT systems.

Provide leadership and vision for the optimisation and rationalisation of ICT infrastructure – aimed at increasing capability and/or IT cost savings and/or IT Service Levels.

Provide an Enterprise Architecture Centre of Excellence capability to the organization.

Provide mentorship and coaching to all Architecture teams within the organization.

Develop and regularly review and where necessary recommend updates to the organisation’s Domain standards, the organisation’s IT Strategy and the on-going maintenance thereof w.r.t. emerging technology utilisation.

Facilitate the organisation’s knowledge and understanding of current and emerging technology – and how it can be leveraged for maximum business benefit.

Calculate the organisation’s Domain Technical Debt and ensure this is regularly communicated to the Head of Architecture

Pro-actively recommend changes to Domain implementations to introduce new functionality, reduce IT Cost or improve levels of Service.

Calculate Business Cases and Impact Assessments for emerging technology deployments to meet business need as directed by Business demand,

Facilitate regular Innovation Days and Innovation Workshops for detailed understanding of emerging technology capability.

Assist in the development of Cloud Solution Architectures requiring Domain technologies and ensure alignment across Architectural disciplines and Solution domains.

Identifies the risk of proposed change impact and develops mitigating actions to enable Enterprise wide solutions.

Monitor emerging cloud trends and evaluate their potential impact on the broader organization.

Ensure alignment across Architectural disciplines and Solution domains.

Conduct Issue/Dispute resolution across Architectural disciplines.

Lead the achievement of Cloud Architecture Solution across multiple disciplines and domains.

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives, and values.

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models, and systems though agile thinking.

Desired Skills:

Cloud Architecture Solution

ICT infrastructure

Agile

IT Architect

Learn more/Apply for this position