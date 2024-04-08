Developer – Java (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is a highly successful FinTech company that works with major banks, retailers and MNO’s to find better ways to transact. They bring together committed people dedicated to delivering innovative enterprise solutions that help their customers contribute to economic growth. As a vibrant and innovative company, they deliver industry-leading expertise and technology to solve real problems every day. You will be joining a dynamic, skilled and delivery focused organisation that offers excellent opportunities for both personal and career growth. Some of the side benefits include a trendy office space, free healthy cooked lunches and regular get togethers.

Role Responsibilities:

Assist with the shaping of the company’s software solutions.

Contribute to the success of impactful and rewarding projects.

Develop efficient Java code for our high-performance back-end systems.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

A relevant university degree would be preferable or solid relevant experience preferably in the payments field.

3 years experience in software development.

Strong experience working with Java.

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

Full stack experience.

SaaS development experience.

Payments experience.

Job ID:

J104239

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Java

SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position