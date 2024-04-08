DevOps Engineer (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

THE expertise of a highly driven DevOps Engineer who enjoys the challenge of solving technical challenges is sought by a cutting-edge FinTech company to join its team. Your core role will be to lead the design, implementation, and maintenance of the infrastructure to ensure scalability, reliability, and performance. You will also be expected to manage the AWS platform, establish & maintain CI/CD pipelines while leading efforts to improve security posture and implement best practices for data protection and compliance. The successful incumbent must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or similar field with Certifications such as AWS DevOps Engineer/Cloud Engineer, etc. You also need proven experience in a similar role with strong proficiency in Terraform, CloudFormation, JavaScript/JSON, PHP, Shell, Bash, Node.js, Python, MySQL, Ansible, Puppet, Chef, Linux, Docker & Kubernetes.

DUTIES:

Lead the design, implementation, and maintenance of the infrastructure to ensure scalability, reliability, and performance.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define infrastructure requirements and develop strategies for continuous improvement.

Establish and maintain CI/CD pipelines to automate deployment processes and streamline development workflows.

Ensure automated tests run in an organized manner.

Manage the containerization and orchestration technologies.

Manage the AWS platform to optimize resource utilization and cost-effectiveness.

Develop and implement monitoring and alerting solutions to proactively identify and address system issues.

Lead efforts to improve security posture and implement best practices for data protection and compliance.

Foster a culture of continuous learning and professional development.

Stay current with emerging technologies and industry trends, evaluating their potential impact on the infrastructure and operations.

Take ownership and accountability for your work.

Employ a high standard of system and solution documentation.

Collaborate with teammates to troubleshoot and debug software issues.

Deliver on sprint plans and timelines.

Participate in daily Scrums or stand-ups with other team members to discuss projects status and identify any issues that may affect progress.

Communicate ticket status to relevant stakeholders within the development lifecycle.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related fields.

Certifications in relevant technologies (e.g. AWS Certified DevOps Engineer, AWS Cloud Engineer, etc).

Experience/Skills –

Proven experience in DevOps or infrastructure engineering roles.

Strong expertise in cloud infrastructure platforms, AWS, including Infrastructure as Code (e.g., Terraform, CloudFormation).

Familiar with JavaScript/JSON, PHP, Shell, Bash, [URL Removed] and Python to support process automation.

Experience in large-scale hosting and maintenance in a cloud-based environment.

Proficiency with containerization and orchestration tools such as Docker and Kubernetes.

Solid understanding of networking concepts, security principles, and best practices.

Experience in designing and implementing DevOps lifecycles.

Experience with CI/CD and automated testing.

Familiarity with microservice architecture and serverless computing.

Exposure to Scrum and sprint-oriented feature development.

Experience with configuration management tools like Ansible, Puppet, or Chef (Linux Fundamentals and Scripting).

Relational Database experience (MySQL, etc).

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to lead and collaborate with cross-functional teams.

Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive approach to identifying and resolving technical challenges.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to articulate complex ideas and technical concepts.

Be proactive and take the initiative.

Takes pride, accountability and ownership in their work delivered.

Showcases strategic and commercial knowledge.

Welcomes working in a small team.

Execute discussions.

Adopt and adjust on-the-fly as priorities change.

Driven to achieve excellence.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Engineer

CPT

Learn more/Apply for this position