Expert JavaScript Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Apr 8, 2024

Our client is a prominent player in the automotive industry based in Midrand/Menlyn has an exciting hybrid opportunity for an Expert JavaScript Full Stack Developer. Work alongside a dynamic team, harnessing the latest technology advancements, and seize the chance for international travel.

Requirements:

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications.
  • Minimum 15+ years of IT experience.
  • Minimum 8 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience.
  • Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React).
  • NodeJS (typescript and JavaScript) – expert knowledge.
  • React and backend development – expert knowledge.
  • NoSQL DB (mongo, Redis) – expert knowledge.
  • Docker, Docker Compose.
  • Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge.
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.

Advantageous skills:

  • Experience with AWS, EKS.
  • Jest testing framework experience.
  • Experience with micro frontend frameworks.
  • Experience with trunk-based development.

Desired Skills:

  • NodeJS
  • Javascript
  • React
  • Nosql

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

