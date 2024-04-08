Expert JavaScript Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is a prominent player in the automotive industry based in Midrand/Menlyn has an exciting hybrid opportunity for an Expert JavaScript Full Stack Developer. Work alongside a dynamic team, harnessing the latest technology advancements, and seize the chance for international travel.
Requirements:
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications.
- Minimum 15+ years of IT experience.
- Minimum 8 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience.
- Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React).
- NodeJS (typescript and JavaScript) – expert knowledge.
- React and backend development – expert knowledge.
- NoSQL DB (mongo, Redis) – expert knowledge.
- Docker, Docker Compose.
- Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge.
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.
Advantageous skills:
- Experience with AWS, EKS.
- Jest testing framework experience.
- Experience with micro frontend frameworks.
- Experience with trunk-based development.
Desired Skills:
- NodeJS
- Javascript
- React
- Nosql
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid