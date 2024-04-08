Expert JavaScript Full Stack Developer

Our client is a prominent player in the automotive industry based in Midrand/Menlyn has an exciting hybrid opportunity for an Expert JavaScript Full Stack Developer. Work alongside a dynamic team, harnessing the latest technology advancements, and seize the chance for international travel.

Requirements:

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications.

Minimum 15+ years of IT experience.

Minimum 8 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience.

Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React).

NodeJS (typescript and JavaScript) – expert knowledge.

React and backend development – expert knowledge.

NoSQL DB (mongo, Redis) – expert knowledge.

Docker, Docker Compose.

Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge.

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.

Advantageous skills:

Experience with AWS, EKS.

Jest testing framework experience.

Experience with micro frontend frameworks.

Experience with trunk-based development.

Desired Skills:

NodeJS

Javascript

React

Nosql

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

