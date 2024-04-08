Java Full stack developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you a skilled Java Full stack developer with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Full stack Developer to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

Qualifications

Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.

8 years’ experience developing in Java

3 years’ experience in frontend development

3 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)

Essential Skills

Backend:

At least 8 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE)

At least 5 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus

At least 5 years ‘ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)

Frontend:- At least 3 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS

Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident-, Problem- and Change management)

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

If you fit the above criteria, do not waste time; apply now!!

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

