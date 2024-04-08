Java Full stack developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you a skilled Java Full stack developer with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Full stack Developer to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.
Qualifications
- Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.
- 8 years’ experience developing in Java
- 3 years’ experience in frontend development
- 3 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)
Essential Skills
Backend:
- At least 8 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE)
- At least 5 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus
- At least 5 years ‘ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)
Frontend:- At least 3 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS
- Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
- Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
- Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident-, Problem- and Change management)
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
If you fit the above criteria, do not waste time; apply now!!
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming