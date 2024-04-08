JavaScript Full Stack Developer

Apr 8, 2024

Our clients who are Titans in the Automotive industry have a fantastic hybrid opportunity in the Midrand/ Menlyn area for a JavaScript Full Stack Developer. Work with a dynamic team and the latest tech in the field and enjoy international trips!

Requirements:

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications.
  • Minimum 6+ years of IT experience.
  • Minimum 4 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience.
  • Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React).
  • NodeJS (typescript and JavaScript).
  • React and backend development.
  • NoSQL DB (mongo, Redis).
  • Docker, Docker Compose.
  • Thorough understanding of Git processes.
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) charter.

Advantageous skills:

  • Experience with AWS, EKS.
  • Jest testing framework experience.
  • Experience with micro frontend frameworks.
  • Experience with trunk-based development.

Interested? Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

  • Nodejs
  • React
  • Nosql
  • Docker
  • Git
  • Agile

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position