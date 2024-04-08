JavaScript Full Stack Developer

Our clients who are Titans in the Automotive industry have a fantastic hybrid opportunity in the Midrand/ Menlyn area for a JavaScript Full Stack Developer. Work with a dynamic team and the latest tech in the field and enjoy international trips!

Requirements:

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications.

Minimum 6+ years of IT experience.

Minimum 4 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience.

Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React).

NodeJS (typescript and JavaScript).

React and backend development.

NoSQL DB (mongo, Redis).

Docker, Docker Compose.

Thorough understanding of Git processes.

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) charter.

Advantageous skills:

Experience with AWS, EKS.

Jest testing framework experience.

Experience with micro frontend frameworks.

Experience with trunk-based development.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

