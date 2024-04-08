JavaScript Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our clients who are Titans in the Automotive industry have a fantastic hybrid opportunity in the Midrand/ Menlyn area for a JavaScript Full Stack Developer. Work with a dynamic team and the latest tech in the field and enjoy international trips!
Requirements:
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications.
- Minimum 6+ years of IT experience.
- Minimum 4 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience.
- Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React).
- NodeJS (typescript and JavaScript).
- React and backend development.
- NoSQL DB (mongo, Redis).
- Docker, Docker Compose.
- Thorough understanding of Git processes.
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) charter.
Advantageous skills:
- Experience with AWS, EKS.
- Jest testing framework experience.
- Experience with micro frontend frameworks.
- Experience with trunk-based development.
Desired Skills:
- Nodejs
- React
- Nosql
- Docker
- Git
- Agile
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid