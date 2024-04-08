Junior Support Engineer – Gauteng Rosebank

Wear Multiple Hats in the Renewable Energy Sector as a Junior Support Engineer!

Is this you?

Are you a versatile problem-solver with a passion for renewable energy? Do you thrive in a role where you can tackle diverse challenges and make a meaningful impact? If you’re ready to wear multiple hats and take on responsibilities ranging from operations and maintenance to system design and ad hoc support, then this role might be perfect for you.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As a Junior Support Engineer, you’ll wear multiple hats, playing a vital role in the development and maintenance of solar projects in the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) solar space. You’ll spend 50% of your time monitoring our existing portfolio of assets, managing callouts for technical teams, conducting fault finding, and providing regular reports on system performance. Additionally, you’ll dedicate 30% of your time to system design and quotation, including designing solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) systems, preparing quotations, and conducting technical site visits. The remaining 20% will involve providing ad hoc support, such as assisting the Senior Project Engineer with engineering packs, managing metering partners, and supporting the operations team with research projects. With ample opportunity for growth and development, you’ll enjoy the challenge of tackling diverse tasks and making a meaningful impact in the renewable energy sector.

Where you’ll be doing it

Our client, a leading player in the renewable energy market, is dedicated to making clean energy accessible and affordable to businesses in South Africa. With a focus on operations, maintenance, system design, and ad hoc support, they are committed to maximizing the performance and longevity of their assets while delivering exceptional service to their customers. Joining their team means being part of a culture that values versatility, collaboration, and continuous learning.

What you’ll need

To excel in this role, you’ll need a BTech Degree in Electrical Engineering and up to 1 year of experience in the renewable energy space, preferably in solar. Strong technical skills, including high-level technical design and proficiency in MS Office and Excel, are essential. Additionally, you must have excellent communication skills, a proactive attitude, and the ability to work independently. Additionally, you must have a valid driver’s license and feel comfortable traveling within Gauteng as needed.

What you’ll get

In return for your hard work and dedication, you’ll receive a competitive salary package, including an attractive commission structure. Our client is committed to supporting your professional development, offering opportunities for growth and advancement within the company. With a focus on wearing multiple hats and taking on diverse responsibilities, you’ll have the chance to expand your skills and expertise while making a meaningful impact in the renewable energy sector.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Lisa-Mari on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Electrical Engineering

solar

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

