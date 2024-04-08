Junior System Administrator at Construct Executive Search – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Diploma in System Administration.

Must have 1-3 years of experience in system administration.

Must have knowledge of legislation related to IDFC.

Must have experience in financial planning and forecasting.

Must have knowledge of the Public Financial Management Act.

Familiarity with corporate governance principles is vital.

Must be proficient in risk management concepts, frameworks, and methodology.

Must have knowledge of legislative compliance.

Must have knowledge of performance management systems development and implementation.

Computer literacy in the Microsoft Office is a must.

If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

SALARY R 381 552 P/A

Desired Skills:

Legislation related to IDFC

Financial Planning & Forecasting

Public Financial Management Act

Governance Principles

Microsoft Office

Risk Management Concepts

Frameworks

Methodology

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Junior System Administrator

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position