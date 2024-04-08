SAP Specialist (CML HANA MIS)

PURPOSE
Implement, maintain and enhance the configuration of the SAP CML module
Provide first- and second-line support to the SAP CML end users
- Provide system information in report format of the company’s Credit portfolio
QUALIFICATIONS
Minimum Requirements
A Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems or equivalent
SAP K3 Rating Certification
Desired Requirements
A postgraduate qualification in Information Technology, Information Systems or Computer Science
An understanding of ABAP Code
EXPERIENCE
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in SAP CML configuration
Solid knowledge and experience of CML system configuration and system maintenance
Experience in at least two full life cycle implementation projects.
- Understanding of the lending products lifecycle process from origination to implementation and the disbursement process including other SAP modules e.g.,
BP and FI/Co
- SAP S/4 HANA experience
- Experience in the financial services industry.
JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES
SAP System
Responsible for configuration, functional specifications, test scripts and conduct testing of configured system as well as coordinate set-ups, enhancements and upgrades.
Manage the production of technical, functional and user documentation.
- Provide expert advice on matters pertaining to the specific specialist area of SAP.
Gather facts, analyse the business processes, draw conclusions and provide solutions to solve the technical issues in SAP CML, taking into consideration BP and FI-CO.
Conduct mass uploads of data and test in preparation for transport to the production environment.
Participate in workshops and presentations to validate the business design (blue printing) for new functionality and changes to the SAP CML system.
Work with other stakeholders to help develop, maintain and support a variety of reports or queries utilising appropriate reporting tools.
Implement structures to maintain SAP CML and provide end users continuous communication of system changes.
Provide input into the SAP business/implementation strategy.
- Design SAP new product solutions based on new business requirements.
- Work with the divisional functional departments on their respective reporting requirements to develop a common view and to address product specific needs.
Governance
- Provide 1st and 2nd level support for SAP CML related incidents logged.
Single point of contact between end users, SAP Specialists/Developers and SAP Competency centre.
Manage all SAP CML incidents:
a. Log incidents on behalf of SAP CML end users
b. Monthly review of SAP CML users and their associated roles, activity, and authorisations
c. Facilitate audits in respect of authorisations and linking roles to positions.
d. Monitor completeness of data on SAP CML system, report and request corrective action to be taken.
- Report on the status of various aspects of the SAP CML products.
- Maintain adherence to sound corporate governance principles.
End User Support
- Manage the production of technical, functional and end user documentation.
- Prepare technical documentation and end user manuals.
Provide training to SAP CML users, including technical training to end users to ensure knowledge sharing on the usage of SAP and specific business processes to ensure there is a competent user base.
Generate management information and statistics to facilitate informed decision making.
Review and recommend process/customer service improvements and innovative solutions to SAP CML to improve client service.
Adhere to SAP standards in terms of project delivery and ensure high quality of service delivery.
Participate on bank wide projects and initiatives where CML systems expertise is required.
Work together with the divisional functional departments on their respectivereporting requirements to develop a common view and to address product specific needs.
Key measurements of outputs
- SAP configured according to end-user requirements and specifications.
- End-user incidents resolved within the specified turn-around times.
- Technical documentation and end-user manuals updated.
COMPETENCIES / SKILLS
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES
- Reporting
- Planning & Organizing
- Negotiation Skills
- Written Communication
- IT Support
- Data Collection and Analysis
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES
- Customer Service Orientation
- Self-awareness and Self Control
- Strategic and Innovative Thinking
- Driving delivery of results
- Teamwork & Cooperation
- Attention to Detail
- Integrity
- Problem Solving
Desired Skills:
- SAP MM
- SAP support
- SAP Implementation
- CML
- mis
- HANA
- SAP CML
- Reporting
- Planning & Organising
- Negotiation
- SAP Configuration
- SAP ERP
- SAP Solutions
- SAP Basis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours