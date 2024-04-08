SAP Specialist (CML HANA MIS)

PURPOSE

Provide first- and second-line support to the SAP CML end users

Implement, maintain and enhance the configuration of the SAP CML module

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum Requirements

A Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems or equivalent

Desired Requirements

An understanding of ABAP Code

A postgraduate qualification in Information Technology, Information Systems or Computer Science

EXPERIENCE

Experience in at least two full life cycle implementation projects.

Solid knowledge and experience of CML system configuration and system maintenance

BP and FI/Co

JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES

SAP System

Responsible for configuration, functional specifications, test scripts and conduct testing of configured system as well as coordinate set-ups, enhancements and upgrades.

Manage the production of technical, functional and user documentation.

Provide expert advice on matters pertaining to the specific specialist area of SAP.

Gather facts, analyse the business processes, draw conclusions and provide solutions to solve the technical issues in SAP CML, taking into consideration BP and FI-CO.

Conduct mass uploads of data and test in preparation for transport to the production environment.

Participate in workshops and presentations to validate the business design (blue printing) for new functionality and changes to the SAP CML system.

Work with other stakeholders to help develop, maintain and support a variety of reports or queries utilising appropriate reporting tools.

Implement structures to maintain SAP CML and provide end users continuous communication of system changes.

Provide input into the SAP business/implementation strategy.

Design SAP new product solutions based on new business requirements.

Work with the divisional functional departments on their respective reporting requirements to develop a common view and to address product specific needs.