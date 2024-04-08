Senior Business Analyst – Banking at Datonomy Solutions

Essential:

IIBA certification

FTI certification

Banking experience

SAFe certification and experience

Agile experience

10+ years as a BA

Must have at least 10 years’ experience as a business analyst involved with assessing, mapping and optimizing business processes. Experience in facilitating workshops with business users (up to executive level) in order to gather requirements, generate ideas and validate designs. Scoping, sizing and planning all business aspects of a solution and the associated project effort and dependencies.

This position requires an experienced person who has a solid understanding of Business Analysis and Enterprise Business Processes. Responsibilities include assessing, analysing, optimising, documenting, implementing, and testing end-to-end enterprise business processes of a multi-skilled team.

The candidate must also be able to interact with the business community at all levels, from facilitating design workshops and conducting end user training to leading presentations to senior management and executive. To work with stakeholders throughout the organisation; to build a holistic view of the organisation’s strategy, processes, information and information technology assets. The BA links and aligns the business mission; strategy and processes of an organisation to its information technology strategy. He or she documents this using multiple models or views that show how the current and future needs of an organisation will be met in an efficient; sustainable; agile and adaptable manner. To bring business needs, capabilities, technology and process together in an efficient and effective manner.

The BA has mastered the industry recognised knowledge areas for Business Analysis and works at the highest levels of abstraction, ambiguity, and complexity within the organisation. He or she performs business analysis tasks to connect information. technology; processes and business needs in varying levels of detail within an area of speciality; and can perform all business analysis tasks at both ends of the detail spectrum.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Business Analyst

Banking

