Software Engineer (Snr) at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

About our client:

Headquartered in the USA, our client offers a great remote work opportunity. Embrace work-from-home flexibility and long-term prospects, including overseas opportunities. Benefit from learning from the best in the field at a company with amazing perks and cutting-edge projects focused on unconventional data solutions. They love innovation and offer a culture that values problem-solving and research.

What you will be doing:

Assisting customers with the implementation of new and existing programmes.

Knowledge transfer / mentoring to help our client’s customers to build the first few applications and customise existing applications.

Working with customers onsite to install software, to build example solutions and to train staff.

What you need:

Unix knowledge, in particular scripting.

Knowledge of a major database such as Oracle, DB2, Teradata, Sybase, Informix, Hyperion

Programming skills in one or ‘C’, C++, Java, COBOL or other procedural or OO languages

Knowledge / experience in the following:

Business MetaData



Scheduling



Data quality and data cleansing (e.g. tools such as SAS Dataflux, Trillium et al)



Real-time applications or web services



Data warehousing



“Big data” applications

Must possess excellent interpersonal communication skills.

Participating in both Pre-Sales and Post-Sales activities.

Previous experience / competence in scoping, estimating, requirements capture, project management and presenting.

Professional approach to communications with customers and prospects.

Language Skills:

Must be proficient in English. Foreign languages are an advantage.

Job ID:

J103924

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Software Engineer

SDLC

C

Learn more/Apply for this position