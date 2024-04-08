SQL Data Engineer
Develop, maintain, and support a portfolio of data products and services to ensure improved business efficiencies and that are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.
Requirements:
- Must be fluent and advanced in use of SQL transact, SQL server, SSIS, SSRS.
- Must hold applicable tertiary bachelor’s degree or higher (BSC.IT or similar).
- Must have at least 5 years working in SQL (experience in warehouse, data lake or data vault development using SSIS and SQL transact will be entertained here – not just fluency in SQL for 10 years).
- Must have at least 5 years working in a financial services entity (work in the LISP, CIS MANCO, CUSIP Manco, SICAV, Mutual fund, Hedge fund or asset management space considered advantageous).
- Experience working in an agile environment.
Duties & Responsibilities:
Collaboration:
- Build and maintain relationships with stakeholders.
- Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal and external stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional service.
- Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance internal service delivery.
- Collaborate closely with teams and a variety of users to ensure requirements compatibility and user satisfaction.
Self-management, teamwork, and value:
- Contribute in creating a positive work climate and culture that energises employees, gives meaning to work, minimises work disruption and maximises employee productivity.
- Effectively manage your performance within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved.
- Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.
- Manage own performance and development by ensuring performance contract plan in place.
- Live our clients values.
Competencies:
- Thoroughbred SQL back-end developer (not app development).
- BI development experience particularly in Power BI advantageous.
- Not a database administrator, DBA experience advantageous.
- Fluency in SQL transact.
- Fluency in SQL server.
- Fluency in SSIS.
- Fluency in SSRS.
- Ability to elicit and document requirement from data client and not be absolutely dependent on tech spec or BRD.
- Experience using BIMLFLEX, visual studio or MDS.
Desired Skills:
- BIMFLEX
- MDS
- Hedge