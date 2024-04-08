SQL Data Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client, a powerhouse in the Finance, Investments & Insurances space is urgently seeking a proficient SQL Data Engineer to join their team in Gauteng.
If this role is in your wheelhouse, check out the below requirements and feel free to apply!
Candidate Requiremnts
- Must be fluent and advanced in use of SQL transact, SQL server, SSIS, SSRS.
- Must hold applicable tertiary bachelors degree or higher (BSC.IT or similar).
- Must have at least 5 years working in SQL (experience in warehouse, data lake or data vault development using SSIS and SQL transact will be entertained here – not just fluency in SQL for 10 years).
- Must have at least 5 years working in a financial services entity (work in the LISP, CIS MANCO, CUSIP Manco, SICAV, Mutual fund, Hedge fund or asset management space considered advantageous).
- Experience working in an agile environment.
- Develop, maintain and support a portfolio of data products and services to ensure improved business efficiencies and that are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years