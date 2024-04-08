SQL Data Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client, a powerhouse in the Finance, Investments & Insurances space is urgently seeking a proficient SQL Data Engineer to join their team in Gauteng.

If this role is in your wheelhouse, check out the below requirements and feel free to apply!

Candidate Requiremnts

Must be fluent and advanced in use of SQL transact, SQL server, SSIS, SSRS.

Must hold applicable tertiary bachelors degree or higher (BSC.IT or similar).

Must have at least 5 years working in SQL (experience in warehouse, data lake or data vault development using SSIS and SQL transact will be entertained here – not just fluency in SQL for 10 years).

Must have at least 5 years working in a financial services entity (work in the LISP, CIS MANCO, CUSIP Manco, SICAV, Mutual fund, Hedge fund or asset management space considered advantageous).

Experience working in an agile environment.

Develop, maintain and support a portfolio of data products and services to ensure improved business efficiencies and that are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position