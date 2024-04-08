SQL Developer / BI Developer

Exciting opportunity for a SQL Developer / BI Developer – Intermediate to Senior (3 – 5 years relevant work experience)

Location: Cape Town

The company has been operating within the medical industry for over 100 years and is located in many locations across South Africa and cross Border. Promoting the prevention and control of diseases in both the healthcare and agricultural sectors, this well established national technology driven practice offers stability and the opportunity to work within the exciting medical industry.

Working within the Human Resources Department, this role provides analytical and consultative support to the HR function of the Group. Your capacity for multitasking, strong analytical skills and passion for delivering meaningful data driven insights will ensure the HR technology systems effectively support HR processes and contribute to the overall success of the organisation.

Requirements:

Qualifications:

3-year Bachelor’s degree/tertiary qualification in Information Systems preferred.

3 – 5 years relevant work experience including the following:

Proficiency in writing complex SQL queries

Database Administration

Data Modelling

Strong SSRS and SSIS experience

Solid experience with SQL features such as window functions, common table expressions and recursive queries.

Understanding of advanced data manipulation techniques, such as pivoting and unpivoting data is an advantage.

Scripting and Automation (T-SQL, PowerShell)

Performance Tuning

Data Integration

Azure Cloud Skills advantagous

Troubleshooting and Debugging

Experience using Power BI including connecting to various data sources, design compelling visuals, and use Power BI’s functionality for insightful data interpretation

Advanced Excel Skills

Desired Skills:

SQL Developer

BI Developer

SQL specialist

Power BI

Employer & Job Benefits:

+ Health Care Allowance

+ company contribution to Pension fund

