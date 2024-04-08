SQL Developer / BI Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Exciting opportunity for a SQL Developer / BI Developer – Intermediate to Senior (3 – 5 years relevant work experience)
Location: Cape Town
The company has been operating within the medical industry for over 100 years and is located in many locations across South Africa and cross Border. Promoting the prevention and control of diseases in both the healthcare and agricultural sectors, this well established national technology driven practice offers stability and the opportunity to work within the exciting medical industry.
Working within the Human Resources Department, this role provides analytical and consultative support to the HR function of the Group. Your capacity for multitasking, strong analytical skills and passion for delivering meaningful data driven insights will ensure the HR technology systems effectively support HR processes and contribute to the overall success of the organisation.
Requirements:
Qualifications:
3-year Bachelor’s degree/tertiary qualification in Information Systems preferred.
3 – 5 years relevant work experience including the following:
Proficiency in writing complex SQL queries
Database Administration
Data Modelling
Strong SSRS and SSIS experience
Solid experience with SQL features such as window functions, common table expressions and recursive queries.
Understanding of advanced data manipulation techniques, such as pivoting and unpivoting data is an advantage.
Scripting and Automation (T-SQL, PowerShell)
Performance Tuning
Data Integration
Azure Cloud Skills advantagous
Troubleshooting and Debugging
Experience using Power BI including connecting to various data sources, design compelling visuals, and use Power BI’s functionality for insightful data interpretation
Advanced Excel Skills
Employer & Job Benefits:
- + Health Care Allowance
- + company contribution to Pension fund