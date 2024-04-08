Systems Coordinator – Gauteng

Apr 8, 2024

A specialist warehouse and distribution company has an exciting opportunity for an experienced, customer service-oriented Systems Coordinator in Gauteng.

The Systems administrator is responsible for the upkeep, configuration and reliable operation of computer systems especially multi-user computers such as servers.

  • Grade 12 or NQF4 equivalent qualification

  • IT Diploma or degree advantageous

  • Technical understanding e.g. needs to know different computer systems; operating systems and applications

  • Knowledge of hardware and software troubleshooting

  • Computer security

  • Knowledge of Shop 5, Cognos, Windows, B3 and Voice console WMS

  • Computer literate (MS Office)

IT SUPPORT

  • Collect and issue equipment

  • Investigate missing/damaged equipment

  • Configure scanners both handheld and RF scanners

  • Ensure printers are added and replaced

  • Ensure Configuring of printers is done

  • Diagnose and resolve any software related issues

  • Diagnose and resolve any network related problems

  • Resolve any computer hardware related issues

  • Perform Technical and Network support on all PC’s, Printers, Handheld Scanners and RF terminals in the DC, Export and Return Centre

  • Provide end-user support on Microsoft Office Applications

SYSTEM SUPPORT

  • Ensure daily systems (Shop5 ) back-up is done

  • Provide User support on Shop5

  • Ensure new user (staff requisitions) are added

  • Ensure old users on the system (termination forms) are deleted

  • Ensure that user setup on the system matches users job description

  • System Access Applications on Infor, Cognos, Emails, Windows, B3, Better Store, Voice Console

  • Resolve any system related problems including dispatch errors

  • Ensure User support on the Voice system (Voice Console)

  • Resolve problems related to Voice picking

  • Make changes on system (Shop5)

OPPERATIONS SUPPORT

  • Monitor User Setups (run all SMASA users on COGNOS)

  • Monitor Printer Page usage and keep record

  • Maintain Printer Maintenance kit status

  • Send all necessary reports at time given ( daily equip, late picks reports)

  • Issue Pickers tickets during break time

  • Facilitate Picker training on Voice Picking

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

