Systems Coordinator – Gauteng

A specialist warehouse and distribution company has an exciting opportunity for an experienced, customer service-oriented Systems Coordinator in Gauteng.
The Systems administrator is responsible for the upkeep, configuration and reliable operation of computer systems especially multi-user computers such as servers.
- Grade 12 or NQF4 equivalent qualification
- IT Diploma or degree advantageous
- Technical understanding e.g. needs to know different computer systems; operating systems and applications
- Knowledge of hardware and software troubleshooting
- Computer security
- Knowledge of Shop 5, Cognos, Windows, B3 and Voice console WMS
- Computer literate (MS Office)
IT SUPPORT
- Collect and issue equipment
- Investigate missing/damaged equipment
- Configure scanners both handheld and RF scanners
- Ensure printers are added and replaced
- Ensure Configuring of printers is done
- Diagnose and resolve any software related issues
- Diagnose and resolve any network related problems
- Resolve any computer hardware related issues
- Perform Technical and Network support on all PC’s, Printers, Handheld Scanners and RF terminals in the DC, Export and Return Centre
- Provide end-user support on Microsoft Office Applications
SYSTEM SUPPORT
- Ensure daily systems (Shop5 ) back-up is done
- Provide User support on Shop5
- Ensure new user (staff requisitions) are added
- Ensure old users on the system (termination forms) are deleted
- Ensure that user setup on the system matches users job description
- System Access Applications on Infor, Cognos, Emails, Windows, B3, Better Store, Voice Console
- Resolve any system related problems including dispatch errors
- Ensure User support on the Voice system (Voice Console)
- Resolve problems related to Voice picking
- Make changes on system (Shop5)
OPPERATIONS SUPPORT
- Monitor User Setups (run all SMASA users on COGNOS)
- Monitor Printer Page usage and keep record
- Maintain Printer Maintenance kit status
- Send all necessary reports at time given ( daily equip, late picks reports)
- Issue Pickers tickets during break time
- Facilitate Picker training on Voice Picking
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management