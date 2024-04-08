Systems Coordinator – Gauteng

A specialist warehouse and distribution company has an exciting opportunity for an experienced, customer service-oriented Systems Coordinator in Gauteng.

The Systems administrator is responsible for the upkeep, configuration and reliable operation of computer systems especially multi-user computers such as servers.

Grade 12 or NQF4 equivalent qualification

IT Diploma or degree advantageous

Technical understanding e.g. needs to know different computer systems; operating systems and applications

Knowledge of hardware and software troubleshooting

Computer security

Knowledge of Shop 5, Cognos, Windows, B3 and Voice console WMS

Computer literate (MS Office)

IT SUPPORT

Collect and issue equipment

Investigate missing/damaged equipment

Configure scanners both handheld and RF scanners

Ensure printers are added and replaced

Ensure Configuring of printers is done

Diagnose and resolve any software related issues

Diagnose and resolve any network related problems

Resolve any computer hardware related issues

Perform Technical and Network support on all PC’s, Printers, Handheld Scanners and RF terminals in the DC, Export and Return Centre

Provide end-user support on Microsoft Office Applications

SYSTEM SUPPORT

Ensure daily systems (Shop5 ) back-up is done

Provide User support on Shop5

Ensure new user (staff requisitions) are added

Ensure old users on the system (termination forms) are deleted

Ensure that user setup on the system matches users job description

System Access Applications on Infor, Cognos, Emails, Windows, B3, Better Store, Voice Console

Resolve any system related problems including dispatch errors

Ensure User support on the Voice system (Voice Console)

Resolve problems related to Voice picking

Make changes on system (Shop5)

OPPERATIONS SUPPORT

Monitor User Setups (run all SMASA users on COGNOS)

Monitor Printer Page usage and keep record

Maintain Printer Maintenance kit status

Send all necessary reports at time given ( daily equip, late picks reports)

Issue Pickers tickets during break time

Facilitate Picker training on Voice Picking

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

