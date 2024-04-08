Test Analyst

Are you passionate about software testing and ensuring product quality? We’re looking for a skilled Test Analyst to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with a diverse team of professionals, and contribute to the success of our organization.

What you’ll do:

Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps/ XRay tools.

Building and maintaining regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

Your Expertise:

API Testing (Postman/ SOAP UI/ Rest Assured)

Mobile testing preferable (Manual / Appium)

Other Technologies: Jira

Comfortable working in an Agile environment, conducting all the relevant ceremonies.

Qualifications Required:

Matric

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

ISTQB

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Initial 6-month contract

Location: Cape Town

Insurance experience is a bonus

Level: intermediate/ senior (5+ years experience)

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

