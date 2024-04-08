UC Field Service Technician and Programmer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Duties and Responsibilities:

Responding to calls logged by clients

Providing remote/telephonic support

Scheduling site visits within a client’s Service Level Agreement Mean-Time-To-Respond time

Resolving an issue within a client’s Service Level Agreement Mean-Time-To-Repair time

Understanding each client’s Service Level Agreement contract and adhering to the required service

Scheduling and completing preventative maintenance. This includes compiling full maintenance reports after work is completed

Advanced fault-finding

Comprehensive knowledge of wiring, cable termination and best practice standards

Video Conferencing and Audio-Visual Equipment Configuration

Preparing properly before attending to a site

Liaising with suppliers and senior staff to resolve issues

Doing installations when no Field Service work is required

Programming of Crestron and Extron control systems for Boardroom installations

Being available to work overtime when required

Being available to travel for work when required

Being on stand-by when required

Completing training when not attending to a client

Be willing to assist as On-Site Technician when needed at certain customers

Must be able to work and report without direct supervision.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric Essential

A minimum of 2-4 years audio visual experience

Strong knowledge of Audio-Visual systems

Crestron and Extron programming non-negotiable

Basic Room control experience.

Audio experience including basic DSP programming

Video Routing and switching experience

Video Conferencing endpoint experience – Polycom, Avaya

Good communication skills

Proof of technical skills

Good time management essential

Good planning skills

Strong attention to detail is essential

Must have valid Driver’s license & own vehicle

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

ased in South Africa, our company has been at the forefront of the ICT sustem intergration and services since 1997, with rioots in Bloemfontein and now headquartered in Pretoria. We prioritize innovation and collaboration to bring digital solutions to life, tailored to our customers’ needs and aspirations across Africa.

