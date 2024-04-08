UC Field Service Technician and Programmer

Duties and Responsibilities:
- Responding to calls logged by clients
- Providing remote/telephonic support
- Scheduling site visits within a client’s Service Level Agreement Mean-Time-To-Respond time
- Resolving an issue within a client’s Service Level Agreement Mean-Time-To-Repair time
- Understanding each client’s Service Level Agreement contract and adhering to the required service
- Scheduling and completing preventative maintenance. This includes compiling full maintenance reports after work is completed
- Advanced fault-finding
- Comprehensive knowledge of wiring, cable termination and best practice standards
- Video Conferencing and Audio-Visual Equipment Configuration
- Preparing properly before attending to a site
- Liaising with suppliers and senior staff to resolve issues
- Doing installations when no Field Service work is required
- Programming of Crestron and Extron control systems for Boardroom installations
- Being available to work overtime when required
- Being available to travel for work when required
- Being on stand-by when required
- Completing training when not attending to a client
- Be willing to assist as On-Site Technician when needed at certain customers
- Must be able to work and report without direct supervision.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric Essential
- A minimum of 2-4 years audio visual experience
- Strong knowledge of Audio-Visual systems
- Crestron and Extron programming non-negotiable
- Basic Room control experience.
- Audio experience including basic DSP programming
- Video Routing and switching experience
- Video Conferencing endpoint experience – Polycom, Avaya
- Good communication skills
- Proof of technical skills
- Good time management essential
- Good planning skills
- Strong attention to detail is essential
- Must have valid Driver’s license & own vehicle
Desired Skills:
- Good communication skills.
- Good planning skills
About The Employer:
ased in South Africa, our company has been at the forefront of the ICT sustem intergration and services since 1997, with rioots in Bloemfontein and now headquartered in Pretoria. We prioritize innovation and collaboration to bring digital solutions to life, tailored to our customers’ needs and aspirations across Africa.