Automation Tester

Are you passionate about software testing and automation? We’re looking for a skilled Automation Tester to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with a diverse team of professionals, and contribute to the success of our organization.

What you’ll do:

The Senior Quality Engineer will take a leadership role in ensuring the quality of software deliverables by designing and implementing test strategies, overseeing testing activities, and mentoring junior team members.

The Senior Quality Engineer will also drive test efforts, identifying suitable automation opportunities, and developing robust test suites to enhance testing efficiency and coverage.

Your Expertise:

Proven experience in quality assurance methodologies and practices.

Strong understanding of software testing concepts and techniques.

Proficiency in test automation frameworks and tools such as Selenium, Appium, or similar.

Experience using API Tools: Rest Assured, Postman, SOAP UI, etc.

Experience in designing and executing test plans and test cases.

Ability to lead and coordinate testing efforts within agile environments.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Familiarity with Workday or similar HRIS platforms is a plus.

Qualifications Required:

Matric

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Initial contract position

Ideally, someone is based in Cape Town as they follow a hybrid way of work.

Years of experience/ Level: Senior/ 7+ years

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

