Banking & Investment Support Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Are you ready and eager to elevate your career within the Investment industry?

Is this you?

You’ve got your investment related degree, gained some technical admin experience and now you want to get stuck into the real technical admin that makes the investment industry tick. You are meticulous and organized with a passion for delivering exceptional client service and have an even bigger passion for the investment world. You thrive in a fast-paced environment where managing priorities efficiently is key and you enjoy working collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll play a vital role in ensuring the seamless execution of banking and investment transactions. From opening and closing accounts to collaborating with financial institutions globally, you’ll maintain accuracy and uphold deadlines with finesse. Your responsibilities will also include managing E-Banking users, handling client queries, and reconciling investment positions. You’ll enjoy the challenge of managing various administrative tasks independently while contributing to the team’s success.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be joining a leading wealth management firm based in Cape Town CBD. Our client specializes in wealth management and advisory services for high-net-worth individuals and families. With a global presence and a reputation for excellence, they provide tailored solutions to meet their clients’ diverse needs. Our client fosters a collaborative culture that values integrity, professionalism, and client-centricity.

What you’ll need

To succeed in this role, you need to have a completed degree in Investments, coupled with at least one year of working experience in the investment industry. You need to have gained experience working with KYC, FATCA, CRS as well as corporate actions. Strong organizational, interpersonal, and communication skills are a must, along with the ability to handle confidential information with discretion.

What you’ll get

In addition to a competitive salary, you’ll get to work two days a week in the comfort of your home. Our client offers a comprehensive benefits package and opportunities for professional development and career advancement. You’ll get to join a team that values your expertise and rewards your contributions as you embark on a fulfilling career in financial services.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Nadine on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Interpersonal Skills

Communication Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position