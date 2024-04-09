BI Analyst Programmer

Contract: 6-12 month

Industry: Financial Services

Hybrid: 2-3 days on site in Cape Town

Position Overview:

We are seeking a talented and experienced Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst Programmer to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions that provide actionable insights to drive informed decision-making within the organization. As a BI Analyst Programmer, you will collaborate closely with stakeholders across various departments to understand business requirements, design effective BI solutions, and implement robust analytical applications tailored to the unique needs of our financial services operations.

Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to)

Gather and analyze business requirements from stakeholders to identify key performance indicators (KPIs) and data analytics needs.

Design, develop, and maintain BI solutions, including reports, dashboards, and data visualizations, using industry-leading BI tools and programming languages (e.g., SQL, Python, R).

Extract, transform, and load (ETL) data from multiple sources into data warehouses or data lakes to support BI initiatives.

Perform data cleansing, validation, and quality assurance processes to ensure the accuracy and reliability of BI insights.

Collaborate with data engineers and database administrators to optimize data architectures and infrastructure for BI purposes.

Conduct thorough data analysis to uncover trends, patterns, and insights that drive actionable recommendations for business improvement.

Develop and maintain documentation, user guides, and training materials for BI solutions to facilitate user adoption and knowledge sharing.

Stay updated on emerging trends and best practices in business intelligence, data analytics, and financial services industry regulations.

Provide technical support and troubleshooting assistance to end-users, resolving issues and ensuring smooth operation of BI applications.

Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Finance, or a related field.

Proven experience as a BI Analyst, BI Developer, or similar role in the financial services industry.

Strong proficiency in SQL for data querying, manipulation, and analysis.

Hands-on experience with BI tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or QlikView/Qlik Sense.

Familiarity with programming languages commonly used in data analysis and manipulation, such as Python, R, or Java.

Solid understanding of data warehousing concepts, ETL processes, and data modelling techniques.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with stakeholders at all levels.

Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

SQL

Power BI

Qlik

ETL

