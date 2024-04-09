Business Analyst IT

Industry Information Technology / E-commerce

Location Hybrid (while we encourage our team members to work at the office as we believe

communication is a key to collaboration; we are also open to a hybrid model: can be

mostly remote).

The Role

We are seeking for an experienced Product Owner / Business Systems Analyst to lead the growth of our group buying marketplace, focusing on making it easy for everyday people to join groups and buy products at great discounts in addition to improving the platform for our partners, farmers, merchants, producers, factory owners and suppliers supporting them growing their online sales.

Professional Competencies and Qualifications

Grade 12 / Matric

English at a professional / full proficiency (reading, writing, speaking).

At least 3 years of proven experience as a Product Manager / Owner in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

Solid understanding of product management methodologies and best practices.

Track record of managing front-end and operational aspects of digital products.

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to make data-driven decisions.

Experienced in creating technical specifications

Strong leadership and communication skills to lead and collaborate with cross-functional teams effectively.

Open to feedback and ideas of others.

Proactive and independent, willingness to fail and learn.

Balances competing interests to achieve optimal outcomes.

Extra Points: Nice-to-have

Software development background – an advantage

Proven experience working in International / multicultural teams – an advantage.

Previous involvement in e-commerce / B2C projects – an advantage.

Russian at professional proficiency level – a nice to have advantage (not a must).

Responsibilities

Work closely with stakeholders to support platform improvements, feature requirements and new products launch.

Lead platform development with our engineering and design teams.

Define and analyze product metrics and key performance indicators.

Champion a culture of testing, continuous learning and implement a systematic a/b testing environment.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

E – Commerce

Software Development

IT

Product Management

Digital products

Technical specifications

Scrum

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A young, dynamic e-commerce startup based in Rosebank, Johannesburg. We are a venture backed team with a mission to connect everyday consumers with farmers, manufacturers and suppliers. Our platform enables group-buying goods at great discounts for a win-win transaction. Our focus is South Africa first.

