Business Analyst IT – Gauteng Rosebank

Industry Information Technology / E-commerce
Location Hybrid (while we encourage our team members to work at the office as we believe
communication is a key to collaboration; we are also open to a hybrid model: can be
mostly remote).
The Role
We are seeking for an experienced Product Owner / Business Systems Analyst to lead the growth of our group buying marketplace, focusing on making it easy for everyday people to join groups and buy products at great discounts in addition to improving the platform for our partners, farmers, merchants, producers, factory owners and suppliers supporting them growing their online sales.
Professional Competencies and Qualifications
- Grade 12 / Matric
- English at a professional / full proficiency (reading, writing, speaking).
- At least 3 years of proven experience as a Product Manager / Owner in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
- Solid understanding of product management methodologies and best practices.
- Track record of managing front-end and operational aspects of digital products.
- Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to make data-driven decisions.
- Experienced in creating technical specifications
- Strong leadership and communication skills to lead and collaborate with cross-functional teams effectively.
- Open to feedback and ideas of others.
- Proactive and independent, willingness to fail and learn.
- Balances competing interests to achieve optimal outcomes.
Extra Points: Nice-to-have
- Software development background – an advantage
- Proven experience working in International / multicultural teams – an advantage.
- Previous involvement in e-commerce / B2C projects – an advantage.
- Russian at professional proficiency level – a nice to have advantage (not a must).
Responsibilities
- Work closely with stakeholders to support platform improvements, feature requirements and new products launch.
- Lead platform development with our engineering and design teams.
- Define and analyze product metrics and key performance indicators.
- Champion a culture of testing, continuous learning and implement a systematic a/b testing environment.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- E – Commerce
- Software Development
- IT
- Product Management
- Digital products
- Technical specifications
- Scrum
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
A young, dynamic e-commerce startup based in Rosebank, Johannesburg. We are a venture backed team with a mission to connect everyday consumers with farmers, manufacturers and suppliers. Our platform enables group-buying goods at great discounts for a win-win transaction. Our focus is South Africa first.