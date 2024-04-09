Cobol Programmer

Contract: 6-12 months

Location: Only Cape Town-based applicants will be considered

Financial Services

Hybrid (2-3 days on site)

We are seeking a highly skilled COBOL Programmer to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will play a key role in developing, maintaining, and enhancing our mission-critical COBOL-based systems in the financial services domain. As a COBOL Programmer, you will collaborate closely with other members of the IT team to ensure the seamless operation of our systems while adhering to industry best practices and compliance standards.

Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to)

Design, code, test, debug, and maintain COBOL programs to support various financial services applications.

Collaborate with business analysts, project managers, and other stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into technical specifications.

Analyze existing COBOL codebase, identify areas for improvement, and implement enhancements to optimize system performance and efficiency.

Perform unit testing and integration testing to ensure the reliability and accuracy of developed solutions.

Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers to maintain code quality and consistency.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues reported by end-users or identified through system monitoring.

Document technical specifications, system configurations, and changes for future reference and knowledge sharing.

Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices related to COBOL programming and financial services.

Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Proven experience as a COBOL Programmer in the financial services industry.

Strong proficiency in COBOL programming language, including hands-on experience with COBOL development tools and utilities.

Solid understanding of relational databases and SQL for data manipulation and retrieval.

Experience with mainframe systems, such as IBM z/OS, and familiarity with related technologies (e.g., JCL, CICS) is highly desirable.

Ability to work effectively both independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively interact with stakeholders at all levels.

Desired Skills:

Cobol

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

