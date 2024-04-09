CT Supervisor – Mozambique – Remote Remote

Our client is currently looking for CT Supervisor – Position is based in Mozambique.

CT Supervisor:

Coordinate activities to ensure that the work is carried out efficiently and safely to both the Client and Companies satisfaction.

Follow and record internal HSE policies and procedures to ensure a safe and compliant environment.

Perform checks of equipment required for coiled tubing jobs to ensure operational readiness (CT Miilling operatios / CT section Milling / CT cementing operations / CT logging operations / CT Cleanout / CT Well displacement / Nitrogen pumping / CT fishing / Well abandonment / 2 in CT / 2-3/8 in CT, 2-7/8 in CT, CT Tower operations….at least)

Attend customer sites to provide technical support for on-site installation, periodic maintenance, repairs and upgrades.

Provide support, mentoring, supervision and guidance to team to ensure day-to-day wellsite work activities are completed.

To be successful in this role the CT Supervisor will:

Have a Bachelor’s Degree in a related field or demonstrate equivalent, professional work experience.

Have experience of supervising and motivating the team at least of 8 years

Show extensive experience as Field Services Supervisor in Oil & Gas related with Coiled Tubing

Be able to speak English.

Have valid IWCF well control certification.

Desired Skills:

Health and Safety Compliance

Operations

Supervising

Support

